BRIEF-Intelivideo says has completed a $5.6 mln round of funding
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea
* Says secured a 500 million lei ($126.21 million) revolving committed credit facility from Citibank Europe.
* Says will use the credit facility for general corporate use, including buying back its shares to reduce the discount between its net asset value and share price.
* Says the credit will not be used for investment.
* Says final reimbursement should take place on Dec. 31, 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9615 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
LONDON, April 5 Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.