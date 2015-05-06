Xxxxx xx Forthnet SA :

* Announced on Tuesday extension of cooperation with the organizing authority of the A' National Division professional football championship, namely Super League, for two additional football seasons, that is for the seasons 2017-18 and 2018-19

* The extended cooperation includes the broadcasting rights for TV, radio, internet, and mobile telephony networks, over a territory covering Greece, Cyprus and Albania

* The cumulative contractual cost over the two football seasons 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 may amount up to 81,484,104 Euros

