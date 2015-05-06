May 6 Art&Business Magazine SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on April 27 Artnews SA sold 2,059,246 shares of Art&Business Magazine in a privately negotiated transaction under the agreement from Dec. 19, 2014

* After transaction on April 27, Artnews lowered its stake in Art&Business Magazine to 0.4 percent from 17.56 percent (or 2,107,598 shares)

* On April 27 Rezia Limited acquired 2,059,246 shares of Art&Business Magazine in a privately negotiated transaction at average purchase price of 0.035 zloty per share

* Rezia Limited raised its stake in Art&Business Magazine to 22.49 percent (or 2,699,246 shares) from 5.33 percent stake

