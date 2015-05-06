UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Snai SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with OI Games SA and OI Games 2 SA, majority shareholders of Cogemat SpA (Cogemat) for the merger by incorporation of Cogetech, of which Cogemat is the parent company
* Incorporation could be finalized by September, if conditions precedent being satisfied
* Cogemat shareholders to receive 71,602,410 newly issued Snai shares for the indicative value of about 1.81 euros ($2.03) to 2.02 euros
* Capital increase should correspond to 38 percent of Snai share capital after capital increase, for a preliminary value of the Cogemat group ranging between 130 million euros and 145 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.