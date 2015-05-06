(Adds detail)
May 6 The first of Inmarsat's
high-capacity GlobalXpress satellites is being used in Nepal
after the country was hit by an earthquake and ahead of a global
launch for the technology set for later this year, the company
said on Wednesday.
"We were able to rush terminals into Nepal, and the feedback
from that has been great," Chief Executive Rupert Pearce said
following release of the British satellite maker's first-quarter
earnings.
The terminals provide voice and broadband data capability to
help emergency relief workers communicate and media broadcast to
send pictures.
It launched the second satellite for its new GlobalXpress
high-capacity service in February which is not yet in service
and a third is scheduled to go into orbit at the end of May or
early June, Pearce said.
He said worldwide commercial service would start in August
or September, slightly later than planned due to launch timings.
But he said he remained confident GlobalXpress would
generate revenue of $500 million five years after it starts
global commercial service.
Inmarsat on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue of
$304.8 million, down from $344.7 million a year earlier as
continued cuts in government defence budgets offset higher
demand from shipping and aircraft.
"It was a very slightly soft start but it picked up well
during the quarter," Pearce said. "We are going at a decent lick
into the second."
Shares in the company, which had risen 28 percent since the
start of the year to reach an all-time high of 1,022.6 pence on
Friday, were down 3 percent to 957 pence by 0756 GMT on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)