Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Q1 revenues increased by 43 pct to 15.4 million euros ($17.31 million) versus 10.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 profit for period amounted to 1.4 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order