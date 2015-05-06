Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Paynova AB :
* Q1 EBITDA loss 2.0 million Swedish crowns ($240,737.62) versus loss 0.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 6.3 million crowns versus 6.9 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3078 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order