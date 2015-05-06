May 6 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Does not expect major change in projected sales of Esmya drug in 2015 due to recent European approval for wider scope of treatment -CEO

* Expects sales of Esmya drug to be worth 80-100 mln euros by 2017 -CEO

* U.S. FDA may not deliver ruling on new Cariprazine drug by end-Q2 due to lots of information to be assessed -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)