May 6 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Tuesday it would issue up to 8 million "FC Porto SAD 2015-2018" bonds at nominal value of 5 euro each, totalling 40 million euros ($45 million)

* Bonds with gross nominal interest rate at 5 percent per year

* Issue to take place between May 7 and May 21

* Repayment date on May 28, 2018

