UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Announced on Tuesday it would issue up to 6 million "Sporting SAD 2015-2018" bonds at nominal value of 5 euro each, totalling 30 million euros ($34 million)
* Bonds with gross nominal interest rate at 6.25 percent per year
* Issue to take place on May 25
* Maturity date on May 25, 2018
Source text: bit.ly/1IMncsA
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.