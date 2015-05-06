Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Vitec Software Group Publ AB :
* Q1 revenue 143 million Swedish crowns ($17.25 million) versus 101 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 22 million crowns versus 12 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2916 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order