UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
May 6 Avolon Holdings Ltd :
* CEO says not seeing airline clients changing fleet upgrade timelines due to oil price fluctuations; concern a 'red herring'
* CFO says seeing 'improving environment for lease rates across the board' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.