LONDON May 6 Noble Group said on Wednesday it
will start supplying crude oil to Klesch Group's Heide refinery
in Germany, replacing Barclays as the bank continues to withdraw
from commodities trading.
Klesch awarded the supply contract for its 93,000 barrels
per day (bpd) refinery to Barclays in late 2013 in a deal worth
hundreds of millions of dollars a month.
Barclays, along with a handful of major banks, last year
pulled out of most of its physical commodities business due to
falling profits and increasing regulatory constraints.
"On May 5, 2015, Klesch Petroleum entered into an agreement
with Noble Group whereby Noble will be the supplier of crude oil
to Heide Refinery, Germany," Noble said on Wednesday.
"Noble takes over the role from Barclays, who previously
supplied the refinery."
