May 7 Aareal Bank says

* Q1 consolidated operating profit of EUR 67 million slightly exceeds the previous year's figure of EUR 65 million

* Q1 net interest income of eur 178 million markedly higher year-on-year (q1 2014: eur 144 million)

* Allowance for credit losses amounted to EUR 18 million in the first quarter (Q1 2014: EUR 37 million)

* Sees consolidated operating profit of between eur 400 million and eur 430 million for current year

* Full-year outlook for 2015 affirmed

* Expects ROE before taxes to be around 16 percent, and earnings per share between eur 4.80 and eur 5.20

* Is exposed to securities issued by HETA Asset Resolution AG ("HETA") to a very limited extent only: impairments were limited to EUR 7 million, shown in the result from non-trading assets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: