UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 7 Solar A/S :
* Q1 revenue from continuing operations 2.65 billion Danish crowns ($403.35 million) versus 2.59 billion crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITA 60 million crowns versus 38 million crowns year ago
* Says maintains expectations for 2015 of revenue between 10.0 and 10.3 billion crowns and EBITA between 200 and 250 million crowns
* Says now expects 2015 revenue and EBITA to be in upper part of interval
* Sees for Solar in total, organic growth in 2015 to be between about 0 pct and 2.5 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1bzPLMj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5700 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.