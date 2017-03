May 7 Gremi Media SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 net interest income and commissions of 554,000 zlotys versus 890,000 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net profit was 278,000 zlotys ($77,993) versus 133,000 zlotys a year ago

