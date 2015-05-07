Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Micropole SA :
* Reported on Wednesday an organic growth of 4.8 percent in Q1 revenue to 24.0 million euros ($27.3 million)
* Says the rise in revenue is in line with the perspectives stated earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order