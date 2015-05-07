April 7 Reinhold Europe AB :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Liberg Sweden AB, acquired the Swedish scaffolding operations from Bilfinger Industrial Services Sweden AB for SEK 90 million ($11 million)

* All staff of the acquired company will be transferred to Reinhold Europe

* The acquisition is carried out through a transfer of assets and liabilities

* The acquisition is loan financed from the principal owner and new investors to the company

* Loans will be repaid through a combination of new share issues and bank loans

* The Bilfinger Berger Industrial Services Group is a unit of Bilfinger SE

