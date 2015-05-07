Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7Singulus Technologies AG :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 orders of 62.8 million euros ($71.28 million) in the first quarter of 2015 (previous year: 14.1 million euros)
* Said Q1 revenue reached 12.6 million euros (previous year: 16.7 million euros)
* Said Q1 EBIT of -5.9 million euros were below the prior-year level (previous year: -5.1 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order