May 7 Singulus Technologies AG:

* Reported on Wednesday Q1 orders of 62.8 million euros ($71.28 million) in the first quarter of 2015 (previous year: 14.1 million euros)

* Said Q1 revenue reached 12.6 million euros (previous year: 16.7 million euros)

* Said Q1 EBIT of -5.9 million euros were below the prior-year level (previous year: -5.1 million euros)

