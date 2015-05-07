Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 NextGenTel Holding ASA (previously Telio Holding ASA) :
* Q1 total revenue 311.9 million Norwegian crowns ($42.11 million) versus 322.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 64.2 million crowns versus 76.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 Norway total revenue 289.7 million crowns versus 296.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 Norway EBITDA 58.0 million crowns versus 69.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 Norway CAPEX 30.6 million crowns versus 30.6 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4063 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order