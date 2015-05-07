Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :
* Announced on Wednesday FY revenue of 667.0 million euros ($756.38 million)(up 13.1 pct)
* Said FY EBITDA up 31.8 pct to 167.6 million euros
* Said FY profit grows by 81.5 pct to 69.3 million euros
* Said for FY 2015/16 development of revenue similar to the financial year 2014/15 is forecast
* Said EBITDA margin will be in the range of 18-20 pct based on the start-up costs to be expected in the context of the ramp-up in Chongqing in FY 2015/16
* Said FY 2015/16 EBITDA margin in the core business will remain at a level comparable to the financial year 2014/15
