May 7 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Said on Wednesday that at the general shareholders' meeting on May 28 it would deliberate on authorization of the board of directors to issue debt instruments up to 50 million euros ($57 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1zDXqo8

($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)