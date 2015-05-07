May 7 Quercus TFI (Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA transferred 6,655,000 shares of the company representing a 9.99 percent stake as payment for the investment certificates of a closed-end fund Q1 FIZ

* 6,655,000 shares of the company were sold at 7.85 zlotys ($2.20) per share

* After transaction, Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA does not own shares of the company

* Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA, an affiliated unit of Quercus TFI's chairman of the management board, Sebastian Buczek will change its name to Rokicka-Buczek SKA

* Q1 FIZ is managed by Quercus TFI

