Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Mineral Midrange SA :
* Q1 operating loss 47,761 zlotys ($13,301.68)versus profit of 249,013 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue zlotys 2.1 million versus 2.5 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 54,871 zlotys versus profit of 218,776 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5906 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order