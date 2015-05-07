Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Financiere Moncey SA :
* Reports no revenue in Q1, same as in 2014
* Subsidiary Financiere de l'Artois reports Q1 revenue of 32.8 million euros ($37.01 million), up by 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order