BRIEF-Briox announces terms of the forthcoming rights issue
* Subscription price is 10.40 crowns per unit, i.e. 2.60 crown sper share
May 8 United SA :
* Said on Thursday that it received an offer to sale 100 percent stakes in NCF Group SP. z o.o. and NCF SA
* Was offered 8.9 million zlotys ($2.5 million)for NCF Group and 100,000 zlotys for NCF
* Offer is valid for next 14 days
* Considers prices offered too low and intends to start negotiation with the purchaser
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6077 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Subscription price is 10.40 crowns per unit, i.e. 2.60 crown sper share
* Approve allotment of compulsory convertible debentures for an amount not exceeding INR 12 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o8ue4w) Further company coverage: