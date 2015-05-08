BRIEF-Quadrant Televentures approves allotment of compulsory convertible debentures
* Approve allotment of compulsory convertible debentures for an amount not exceeding INR 12 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o8ue4w) Further company coverage:
May 8 Stopklatka SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 5.7 million zlotys ($1.58 million) versus 1.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 1.8 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Source text - bit.ly/1Qs8lWo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6107 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approve allotment of compulsory convertible debentures for an amount not exceeding INR 12 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o8ue4w) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.