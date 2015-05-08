May 8 EastSideCapital SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 184,855 zlotys

* Q1 operating loss was 106,005 zlotys

* Q1 net loss was 44,943 zlotys

* Does not provide comparative data as 2015 is first year in which company compiles consolidated statements

