BRIEF-Trajano Iberia to propose complementary dividend of 0.14 euro/shr
* To propose complementary dividend of 0.14 euros ($0.15) per share
May 8 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Said on Thursday that shareholders Auto Industrial - Investimentos e Participacoes, SGPS, SA, IP Holding - SGPS, SA and Rentipar Financeira, SGPS, SA had proposed to postpone election of new governing bodies due to company's intention of selling stake held by the State
* The shareholders proposed Aug. 26 as a date of a new meeting
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources