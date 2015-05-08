Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 8 Image Systems AB :
* RemaSawco AB subsidiary of Image Systems has signed order for 4 million Swedish crowns ($483,120.96) with Rödins Trä AB
* The installation of the system will be carried out in Q2 and Q3 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2795 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order