UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Birko Birlesik Koyunlulular Mensucat Ticaret ve Sanayi :
* Q1 net loss of 106,129 lira ($39,562) versus loss of 941,617 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 30.5 million lira versus 39.5 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6826 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.