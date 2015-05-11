May 11 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Q1 operating loss 7.2 million Danish crowns ($1.08 million)versus loss 2.7 crowns million year ago

* Q1 net loss 5.5 million crowns compared to a loss of 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 revenue 147,000 crowns versus 77,000 crowns

* Expects to initiate the toxicology studies for FVIIa in 2015

* Says ambition is to progress into the clinical phase for FVIIa in 2016

* In 2015, only minor increases in the organization and the associated costs are expected

($1 = 6.6915 Danish crowns)