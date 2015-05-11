May 11 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its unit in Brazil, Ezentis Energia SA, wins extension for electrical services contract for about 15.6 million euros ($17.4 million)

* Says its unit in Chile, Ezentis Chile SA, wins 3.5-year communication services contract (equipment installation for internal plant) for Telefonica Chile for about 6.1 million euros Source text for Eikon:

