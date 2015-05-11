BRIEF-Online part of Jiangsu Lopal Tech's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
May 11 Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik AS :
* Reported on Saturday Q1 revenue of 144.9 million lira ($53.71 million)versus 173.6 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 6.2 million lira versus loss of 24.6 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.6980 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
BERLIN, March 26 Many German companies doubt the good conditions in Europe's largest economy will last as they fear disruption from new technologies, the head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute told the Suedkurier newspaper.