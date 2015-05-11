BRIEF-Online part of Jiangsu Lopal Tech's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
May 11 Taraf Gazetecilik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Reported on Saturday Q1 revenue of 5.6 million lira ($2.08 million)versus 4.3 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 506,401 lira versus 582,487 lira year ago
($1 = 2.6937 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, March 26 Many German companies doubt the good conditions in Europe's largest economy will last as they fear disruption from new technologies, the head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute told the Suedkurier newspaper.