BRIEF-Online part of Jiangsu Lopal Tech's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
May 11 Alma Media Oyj :
* Says total impact on employees is 22 person years at most
* Says no more than 14 people will be laid off, as some of cuts can be accomplished through retirement solutions and contracts
* Alma Media's statutory employee negotiations regarding the production model of newspapers in the Lappi region have been completed
BERLIN, March 26 Many German companies doubt the good conditions in Europe's largest economy will last as they fear disruption from new technologies, the head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute told the Suedkurier newspaper.