Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Call Center Tools SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 2.1 million zlotys ($576,258) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 209,100 zlotys versus 155,252 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 162,442 zlotys versus 115,796 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 245,000 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6442 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order