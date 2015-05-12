Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12Avanquest Software SA :
* Decided on Monday to launch the share issue with preferential subscription rights at gross value of 30,000,000 euros ($33.72 million), issue prime included
* 300,000,000 new shares to be issued at unit price of 0.10 euros per share
* Amount may be increased to 34,500,000 (345,000,000 new shares) in case of full exercise of overallotment option
* Subscription ratio is 10 new shares for each 1 outstanding share
* Subscription period runs from May 13 to June 5
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order