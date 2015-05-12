May 12 (Reuters) -

* Altice CEO Dexter Goei says group expects to continue to be active in M&A, but nothing specific on table

* Numericable CEO Eric Denoyer says expects customer losses in France to turnaround in coming months

* Denoyer says believes that will catch up in 4G network quality by year end

* First-quarter results Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leila Abboud)