* Q1 consolidated sales at 55.39 million euros ($62.29 million) versus 50.83 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA at 3.68 million euros versus 3.07 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit at 1.75 million euros versus 1.92 million euros year ago

* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 30.18 million euros

* Estimates increase of sales for year 2015 by 8 percent, increase of EBITDA by 16 percent and profit increase of 12.9 percent

* Estimates sales for year 2015 at 268.40 million euros, EBITDA at 29.75 million euros and profit at 19.36 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ATZwvC , bit.ly/1IyPtCo

