* Nickel company to hold non-deal update
* Investors keen on new Russian bonds
* Analyst predicts up to six deals
LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Norilsk Nickel is meeting bond and
equity investors in London on Monday, as market participants
grow increasingly optimistic that some Russian borrowers might
melt through the international fundraising freeze before 2016.
The Russian palladium and nickel firm, rated BBB-/BBB-, is
not marketing a specific bond at the meetings, according to two
of the sources, but giving fund managers an update. Barclays is
arranging the meetings.
"My personal view is that they do not need to raise funds,"
said an investor from a Swiss firm who has been invited to the
event.
Still, Norilsk Nickel is a potential issuer as the firm has
not been sanctioned by the West. Bankers say that investors are
showing more interest in potential Russian supply.
"We've had some reverse enquiry about Russian corporates,"
said one banker. "We're a way off the market properly reopening
but we're having more interesting conversations than six months
ago."
No Russian issuer has come to the international market since
Gazprom sold a US$700m one-year note on November 5.
Russian issuance came to an abrupt standstill after the US
imposed its first round of sanctions in March 2014. And despite
a small flurry of deals last June and July, not much has
happened since, with the exception of the Gazprom deal and a
small niche offering from Alfa Bank.
Other non-prohibited companies have not raised funds
internationally, first as banks and investors gave all Russian
entities a wide berth, and then because a collapse in the oil
price in the second half of 2014 pushed funding costs to
exorbitant levels.
However, with oil up 30% since the start of the year and a
new ceasefire in place since mid-February between Ukraine and
Russian separatists, Russian bonds have rallied hard in 2015.
Norilsk's 2020 notes are up 12 points year-to-date, trading
around par or a yield of 5.59%, according to Tradeweb.
"If this rally catches on, more and more people are going to
be sucked in so there will be demand [for a new deal]," said Jan
Dehn, head of research at Ashmore. "The market is going to be
very, very interested in this."
However, Dehn warns that any new deal will be scrutinized
closely, and will have to perform well in the secondary market
to tempt other un-sanctioned Russian issuers into printing debt.
"What bank brings the deal, what sort of buyers and if the
bond does really well after it's been issued are all going to
have an effect," said Dehn.
LONDON MEETINGS
While Norilsk is undertaking a non-deal roadshow, another
non-sanctioned company, coke producer IMH (formerly the Koks
Group), could soon be in the market with a benchmark-sized bond
and related liability management exercise.
"If the opportunity arises, and a window opens for new a
Eurobond in May or June, we will go to the market," said Sergey
Frolov, vice-president for strategy and communications at the
firm, in April, adding that any deal could be for up to US$500m.
The transaction is likely to include a buyback or exchange
around the company's outstanding 7.75% June 2016 bond, which was
issued in 2011 raising US$350m initially but now has US$319m
remaining.
Another Russian company bankers are keeping an eye on is
Lukoil, which has a long-standing mandate with JP Morgan and
Citigroup.
The oil company has also held non-deal investor meetings in
London this year, according to an investor that attended the
talks. The investor added that Severstal and PhosAgro have done
the same on more than one occasion.
Alexander Kudrin, head of fixed income research at Sberbank,
told IFR that there could be five or six internationally placed
bonds from Russian issuers before the end of this year.
However, Kudrin said he did not believe there would be a
large reopening of the once-prolific Russian market for some
time.
"The base assumption for all Russian companies and banks is
that international funding will not be available for several
years," he said.
