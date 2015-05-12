Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
May 12 BofA Merrill Lynch:
* Acromas Bid Co Ltd announces today its intention to sell a minimum of 77 million ordinary shares of Saga Plc
* Placing represents about 7 percent of co's existing issued ordinary share capital
* Placing offered to institutional investors via accelerated bookbuild; books will open with immediate effect
* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by Acromas and BofAML at close of bookbuilding process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.