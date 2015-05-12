BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
May 12 Mediaset Spa
* exec says aims for Q2 Italy advertising sales in line with same quarter last year
* exec confirms 2015 advertising sales guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.