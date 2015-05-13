Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* Fy revenue down 1 percent to r22.09 billion; profit of r345 million from operating activities, down 68 percent; ebitda margin was 5.7 percent
* FY headline earnings per share down 50 percent to 94 cents
* Will commence transitioning from a family managed business to an independent management structure
* Identified certain material non-core assets disposal
* Declared a gross a ordinary dividend of 31 cents per a ordinary share (2014: 80 cents)
* In short term, conditions are expected to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)