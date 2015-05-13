May 13 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Fy revenue down 1 percent to r22.09 billion; profit of r345 million from operating activities, down 68 percent; ebitda margin was 5.7 percent

* FY headline earnings per share down 50 percent to 94 cents

* Will commence transitioning from a family managed business to an independent management structure

* Identified certain material non-core assets disposal

* Declared a gross a ordinary dividend of 31 cents per a ordinary share (2014: 80 cents)

* In short term, conditions are expected to remain challenging