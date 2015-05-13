BRIEF-Logan Property says March contract sales about RMB3.48 bln
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.48 billion in march 2017
May 13DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Announced on Tuesday that it had achieved consolidated net profit under IFRS of about 40 million euros ($44.92 million)in abbreviated 2014 financial year (April 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2014), exceeding its guidance
* Said that previous financial year (April 1, 2013 to March 31, 2014), it had recorded consolidated net loss under IFRS in amount of about 6 million euros
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts