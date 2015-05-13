May 13Catalis SE :

* Said on Tuesday it generated total sales of 28.92 million euros ($32.54 million) in FY 2014 (2013: 29.17 million euros)

* Said FY operating income (EBIT) before non-recurring costs amounted to 1.61 million euros (2013: 2.69 million euros)

* Said FY loss after tax was 0.90 million euros (2013: profit of 0.87 million euros)

