BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Runicom SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it sold 1,000 shares of Technology Space SA
* Its wholly-owned unit, Runicom Capital (Cyprus) LTD, sold 2,879,000 shares of Technology Space SA
* Shares sold by Runicom and Runicom Capital (Cyprus) LTD represent a 46.30 percent stake in Technology Space
* Total sale price of Technology Space shares was 288,000 zlotys ($79,062)
($1 = 3.6427 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million