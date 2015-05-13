May 13 Runicom SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it sold 1,000 shares of Technology Space SA

* Its wholly-owned unit, Runicom Capital (Cyprus) LTD, sold 2,879,000 shares of Technology Space SA

* Shares sold by Runicom and Runicom Capital (Cyprus) LTD represent a 46.30 percent stake in Technology Space

* Total sale price of Technology Space shares was 288,000 zlotys ($79,062)

($1 = 3.6427 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)