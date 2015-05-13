BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Invico SA :
* Said on Tuesday that mBank SA demanded an immediate return of the investment loan taken on Oct. 10, 2011
* The amount to be paid back is 3.5 million zlotys ($963,900) and is due on June 11
* The request follows Invico's lack of payments on its installment agreement
* Plans to negotiate its debt restructuring with the bank
* Says it is in advanced talks with an industrial investor from Italy, Metalvuoto
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6319 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million