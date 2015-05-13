BRIEF-Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
(Repeats the brief with no changes in the text to attach to correct snaps)
May 13 Soprano Oyj :
* Q1 continuing operations revenue 5.3 million euros ($5.95 million) versus 4.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit from continuing operations 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago
* Sees 2015 revenue to grow in comparison to 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
WASHINGTON, April 6 Twitter Inc has not had a lot to celebrate lately, but a U.S. government demand that it reveal the identity of an account criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies gave the company a chance to assume one of its favorite roles: defender of free speech.