May 13 Vision IT Group :

* Said on Tuesday Groupe OnePoint SAS has exceeded the level of 30 percent stake in company's share capital by acquisition of a 16.16 percent stake

* Groupe OnePoint is thus obliged to launch a public tender offer for outstanding company shares in the nearest future

* Tender offer to be launched with 2.60 euro per share price

(Gdynia Newsroom)